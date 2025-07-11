Some St. Gabriel residents skeptical of corruption allegations toward slain police captain

ST. GABRIEL - Following the killing of St. Gabriel's police captain Devin Boutte, some residents disagreed with allegations of corruption toward Boutte as deputies and the state Attorney General's office investigate his death.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Boutte provided weed and meth to his live-in boyfriend and admitted killer, Warren Mitchell, which may have been part of his motive.

Alongside St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau, residents in the community had a hard time believing everything they heard is true.

"It's hard to get past that, and then to hear their accusations about him, and then again, he can't defend himself, so if anything, you're supposed to be innocent of everything until proven guilty. To make accusations that sound like factual statements, that's inappropriate," Susan Landry, a St. Gabriel resident, told WBRZ.

Grace Marcell, another resident, says she's known Boutte for years through her work at the library.

"We are a small community, and we know one another, as I said before, if somebody sneezes, we know it," Marcell said.

Marcell believes the allegations are not fair to Boutte, as Mitchell has a record of other crimes.

"If you are going to take the word of a proven murderer, liar and drug addict, then there is something wrong with that."

Boutte's funeral begins 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12 at the Saint Gabriel Community Center.