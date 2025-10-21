85°
Iberville Parish government holding November public meetings about new master plan
WHITE CASTLE - Iberville Parish government will be holding four public meetings around the community to announce a new master plan for the parish.
The initiative, called One Iberville, will be introduced during the meetings, which will happen at from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following days:
November 4 - White Castle Community Center
November 10 - St. Gabriel Community Center
November 12 - North Iberville Community Center
November 19 - Carl F. Grant Civic Center
Residents who are not able to attend can find more information here.
