Iberville Parish government holding November public meetings about new master plan

2 hours 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, October 21 2025 Oct 21, 2025 October 21, 2025 1:57 PM October 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE - Iberville Parish government will be holding four public meetings around the community to announce a new master plan for the parish. 

The initiative, called One Iberville, will be introduced during the meetings, which will happen at from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following days:

November 4 - White Castle Community Center
November 10 - St. Gabriel Community Center
November 12 - North Iberville Community Center
November 19 - Carl F. Grant Civic Center

Residents who are not able to attend can find more information here. 

