Iberville Parish crews give first-hand look at snow response

PLAQUEMINE -- In Iberville Parish, John Overton, the Chief of Operations for the Iberville Public Works Department, spoke Wednesday about their response after the snow storm.

WBRZ got to see what Iberville crews and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Department were responding to at that moment during a drive with Overton. One of those responses was to a vehicle that was overturned on Stassi Road. No one in the vehicle was injured.

Overton said there were a couple of crashes crews had responded to on Tuesday in Maringouin.

WBRZ also had a chance to see what machines Iberville crews were using to clear paths on the roads.

"[We use] our front-end loader and a skid steer to clear off some of the middle of the road and to kind of have a safe patch," Overton said.

One of their front-end loaders was out working to clear snow off of Charles Ory Drive during the drive.

WBRZ and Overton also went over Enterprise Blvd in Plaquemine, which was the bumpiest part of the drive and had the most snow. Crews are working on clearing it from Highway 75 to 1148.

Crews have also been in contact with DOTD.

"We're gonna work hand-in-hand with DOTD to kind of help open some of the state roads that's in Iberville Parish. They've been working on the Belleview Highway 75. Trying to put some salt on it," Overton said.

Overton also talked about what their next move is for clearing roads alongside DOTD.

"Our next biggest move is to work along with them on Highway 1 to try to clear some of that snow and ice off of Highway 1 going south towards White Castle," Overton said.

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle told WBRZ there won't be a curfew for Wednesday night and that parish government offices will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.