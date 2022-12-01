59°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville High School, Elementary School to dismiss early Thursday due to water leak on campus
IBERVILLE - Iberville Elementary School and Iberville High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to a water leak on campus, according to officials.
"Due to a major water leak at our North Iberville campuses, both schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.," a post from the Iberville Parish School System read. "Please check our social media page for updates."
Trending News
It was unclear whether schools would return to normal operations on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school; sheriff says situation contained
-
DOTD: Some road projects may be pushed back due to rising cost...
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Food trucks return to city of Baker after mayor vetos ban; city...
-
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs