80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville first responders to participate in intensive active shooter drill Thursday

1 year 2 months 4 days ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 6:30 AM May 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - First responders will be conducting a high-intensity active shooter drill in Iberville Parish Thursday morning.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with numerous other agencies, will conduct a 'very intense' active shooter drill at Iberville Math, Science and Arts Academy West campus in Plaquemine at 10 a.m.

According to a release, this will be the most intense active shooter drill that local deputies have ever participated in, with them not knowing where the shooters are on the sprawling campus, or whether they have more than one shooter. It will also simulate numerous injured students and faculty, and require deputies to facilitate helping students hide or evacuate the school.

Other agencies participating in the drill include the Iberville Parish School Board, Plaquemine Police Department, Plaquemine Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, and Ochsner Medical Complex-Iberville. In addition, a group of local students from MSA and Plaquemine High School will play various roles of injured, and scared, panic-ridden students in the drill to make it as real as possible.

The sheriff’s office says it has also been conducting surprise visits to schools to determine how staffs react to lockdowns and to find potential vulnerabilities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days