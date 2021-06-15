79°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville council approves moratorium on new developments in wake of recent flooding
The Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday to approve a year-long pause on future subdivision developments on the east side of the parish.
The 12-month moratorium comes after Iberville Parish saw heavy flooding in May. The parish government said it would take that time reassess the drainage situation in unincorporated areas of the parish.
The proposal passed with a unanimous vote.
Trending News
Ascension Parish is also proposing a similar moratorium. Councilmembers there are expected to hold a vote this Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal, State lawmakers look to fund construction of a new bridge
-
Nakamoto: D.A. to review in-custody death in wake of BRPD drug squad...
-
Crews battling fire at Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar
-
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
-
Days ahead of moratorium vote, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says no...
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year