I-55 southbound closed due to overturned 18-wheeler; drivers told to take 'The Low Road'
RUDDOCK - I-55 southbound is blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
The crash involved multiple commercial vehicles, state police said, and recovery efforts were underway Friday morning.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
Drivers coming to I-55 southbound are being diverted onto old U.S. 51, "The Low Road," at the Manchac exit.
