I-110 S reopens at I-10/110 split; delays remain

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 19 2016 Feb 19, 2016 February 19, 2016 8:48 AM February 19, 2016
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on I-110 South at the I-10/110 split after an accident temporarily shut down the interstate.

Traffic is passing through all lanes, but congestion on the road is stretching beyond Capitol Access Road.

