I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed Wednesday morning due to crashes

Wednesday, August 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ATCHAFALAYA - I-10 westbound between Atchafalaya and Breaux Bridge is closed Wednesday morning while state police work multiple crashes. 

Troopers said one of two crashes involved six vehicles, including four 18-wheelers as well that got "tied up" together. One of the two crashes has been cleared, but as of 7:30 a.m., troopers were still working to clear the major crash involving the big rigs. 

Heavy congestion could be seen on WBRZ's traffic maps around 6:30 a.m.. State police advised drivers to take an alternate route if they were heading toward Lafayette Wednesday morning, and were diverting traffic onto LA-415. 

