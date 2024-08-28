I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed Wednesday morning due to crashes

ATCHAFALAYA - I-10 westbound between Atchafalaya and Breaux Bridge is closed Wednesday morning while state police work multiple crashes.

Troopers said one of two crashes involved six vehicles, including four 18-wheelers as well that got "tied up" together. One of the two crashes has been cleared, but as of 7:30 a.m., troopers were still working to clear the major crash involving the big rigs.

Heavy congestion could be seen on WBRZ's traffic maps around 6:30 a.m.. State police advised drivers to take an alternate route if they were heading toward Lafayette Wednesday morning, and were diverting traffic onto LA-415.