83°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed Wednesday morning due to crashes
ATCHAFALAYA - I-10 westbound between Atchafalaya and Breaux Bridge is closed Wednesday morning while state police work multiple crashes.
Troopers said one of two crashes involved six vehicles, including four 18-wheelers as well that got "tied up" together. One of the two crashes has been cleared, but as of 7:30 a.m., troopers were still working to clear the major crash involving the big rigs.
Heavy congestion could be seen on WBRZ's traffic maps around 6:30 a.m.. State police advised drivers to take an alternate route if they were heading toward Lafayette Wednesday morning, and were diverting traffic onto LA-415.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day
-
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries
-
First season of Prairieville Highschool football starts tomorrow
-
Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower announced A/C restored after sending students home early...
-
Two dead after motor vehicle accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bricksome...