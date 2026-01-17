I-10 West reopens near Whiskey Bay following Friday night 18-wheeler fire

BUTTE LA ROSE — I-10 West before Whiskey Bay reopened Saturday morning following an 18-wheeler fire that occurred Friday night.

Cleanup crews and state troopers remain on the scene of the crash that closed the interstate near milepost 131 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred when the 18-wheeler overturned on the bridge before catching on fire.

Once the scene is cleared, authorities will be able to conduct an investigation.

Traffic was being diverted at the La. 415 exit in West Baton Rouge Parish. Authorities advised that all drivers traveling west should use US 190 as an alternate route around the Atchafalaya Basin.