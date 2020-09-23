72°
I-10 West reopened following 18-wheeler crash on Mississippi River Bridge

1 hour 13 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 September 23, 2020 8:11 AM September 23, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed on the Mississippi River Bridge caused a closure of I-10 West for about an hour on Wednesday morning. The interstate was reopened around 9:15 a.m.

The crash did not result in any injuries, and according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the 18-wheeler was leaking diesel from saddle tanks, which are side tanks that hold the truck's fuel.

Fire officials said that as of 9 a.m., Hazmat had stopped the leak and officials were waiting for the wrecker to arrive, in addition to the arrival of sand for the roadway.

This crash was one of many in the Baton Rouge area on Wednesday morning, as rainy conditions played a role in contributing to multiple wrecks and road closures.

