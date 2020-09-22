72°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 W reopened; clean up of Basin Bridge vehicle fire completed after nearly 18 hours
WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, I-10 West has reopened.
The interstate had been closed at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) for a nearly 18-hour clean-up following a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday.
UPDATE: Crash clear on Basin Bridge, traffic is no longer diverted off at LA 415!— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 22, 2020
