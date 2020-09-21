I-10 West CLOSED at Lobdell (LA 415) due to vehicle fire on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

I-10 West is CLOSED at Lobdell LA 415 due to a vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose.

Authorities are diverting traffic at LA 415. Drivers can take LA 415 North to HWY 190 as an alternate route.

One lane of travel has reopened East, but authorities say heavy smoke is causing delays.

