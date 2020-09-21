70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West CLOSED at Lobdell (LA 415) due to vehicle fire on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

1 hour 24 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 September 21, 2020 5:47 PM September 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

I-10 West is CLOSED at Lobdell LA 415 due to a vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose.

Authorities are diverting traffic at LA 415. Drivers can take LA 415 North to HWY 190 as an alternate route.

One lane of travel has reopened East, but authorities say heavy smoke is causing delays.

Click here for the WBRZ traffic map.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days