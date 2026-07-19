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I-10 opens Tuesday

9 years 11 months 19 hours ago Wednesday, August 17 2016 Aug 17, 2016 August 17, 2016 8:02 AM August 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Traffic flows on I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The interstate was closed as flood water covered the interstate.  Water remains in one lane in each direction, but traffic was allowed to travel through the other lane. Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, LA DOTD announced all lanes of I-10 East were back open after extended closures due to high water. 

I-12 was also reopened after being closed.

Watch WBRZ traffic reporter Ashley Fruge for updates on all area roads starting at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and any weekday morning during 2une-In.  Also, traffic updates are posted on Twitter and Facebook. 

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