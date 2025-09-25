73°
I-10 opened in both directions at Louisiana-Texas border
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police announced I-10 is now open in both directions at the Louisiana-Texas border.
The westbound direction reopened first, followed by the eastbound lanes a couple of hours late
I10 westbound now open at Louisiana/Texas state line— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) March 18, 2016
