I-10 closures in Baton Rouge postponed due to weather

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the westbound I-10 lane closures scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, from Acadian Thwy. to Lori Burgess Ave. have been cancelled due to weather.

The left lane on I-10 westbound between the Perkins Rd. on-ramp and the Dalrymple Dr. off-ramp has been shifted toward the inside center median. However, the center and right lanes will be shifted once crews are able to restripe. The lane closures, which are part of the I-10 corridor enhancement project, have not yet been rescheduled.

Lane closures on I-10 and I-12 westbound from Essen Ln. to College Dr. have been rescheduled for Dec. 7 through Dec. 9. These nightly closures will begin at 9 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. There will be two lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

DOTD reminds drivers to drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by downloading the 511la app.