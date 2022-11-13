I-10 back open after vehicle caught on fire Sunday night

44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 hours 25 seconds ago Sunday, November 13 2022 Nov 13, 2022 November 13, 2022 6:10 PM November 13, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle caught fire and stopped traffic for an hour on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit Sunday night. 

Firefighters and first responders worked to contain the flames and clear the wrecked vehicle. 

Traffic cameras showed more than a mile of stopped cars stuck behind the wreck, with large flames and smoke filling the air. 

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire. 

No information on what happened to cause the wreck has been released. 

