Hyundai to announce $5 billion steel mill in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE — Hyundai is expected to announce plans to build a multibillion-dollar steel mill in Ascension Parish.

According to The Advocate, the announcement will be made at a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump and Governor Jeff Landry.

The new facility will create up to 1,500 full-time jobs and will be built on several hundred acres of sugar cane fields near Donaldsonville.

The total estimate for the project is $5 billion.