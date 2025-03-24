70°
Hyundai to announce $5 billion steel mill in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE — Hyundai is expected to announce plans to build a multibillion-dollar steel mill in Ascension Parish.
According to The Advocate, the announcement will be made at a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump and Governor Jeff Landry.
The new facility will create up to 1,500 full-time jobs and will be built on several hundred acres of sugar cane fields near Donaldsonville.
The total estimate for the project is $5 billion.
