Hwy 22 became a flowing river Friday morning

7 years 5 months 1 hour ago Friday, March 11 2016 Mar 11, 2016 March 11, 2016 11:51 AM March 11, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

KILLLIAN - Nearly a foot of rain is taking its toll on low-lying Livingston Parish.

Friday morning, people woke to find a river rushing over Highway 22 east of its intersection with Highway 444 at Lacox Lane. It appears an off-shoot of the Tickfaw River, the Killian Bayou, became swollen and overflowed its small banks and started pushing water over the highway.

The parish closed area waterways Thursday because of the rain and expected flooding. Also, sandbags are available across the parish at fire stations.

Friday morning, the Tickfaw River at Killian was nine inches above the 4-foot flood stage.  

The area south of Holden and I-12 near the lookout tower reported nearly 14-inches of rain.  More rain is forecast for the region Friday. Click HERE to visit the WBRZ.com weather page.

