Latest Weather Blog
Hwy 22 became a flowing river Friday morning
KILLLIAN - Nearly a foot of rain is taking its toll on low-lying Livingston Parish.
Friday morning, people woke to find a river rushing over Highway 22 east of its intersection with Highway 444 at Lacox Lane. It appears an off-shoot of the Tickfaw River, the Killian Bayou, became swollen and overflowed its small banks and started pushing water over the highway.
The parish closed area waterways Thursday because of the rain and expected flooding. Also, sandbags are available across the parish at fire stations.
Friday morning, the Tickfaw River at Killian was nine inches above the 4-foot flood stage.
High water in Holden, La. too... Photos via Melissa Dawn Mask | #LaWX pic.twitter.com/o6cmrq008L— Josh Eachus WBRZ (@Josh_Eachus) March 11, 2016
The area south of Holden and I-12 near the lookout tower reported nearly 14-inches of rain. More rain is forecast for the region Friday. Click HERE to visit the WBRZ.com weather page.
*****************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs High School on lockdown after reported bomb threat
-
Three killed in fiery crash while fleeing WBR deputies; suspects were armed,...
-
Ascension teen indicted for murder in girlfriend's killing, will be tried as...
-
Teenage family members followed school bus, threatened driver after 7-year-old was hit
-
Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies...