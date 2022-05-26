Husband of teacher killed in Uvalde shooting dies of heart attack, family says

UVALDE, Tx. - Just two days after his wife was killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the husband of one of the victims died of a heart attack that relatives say was caused by grief.

Joe Garcia was married to Irma Garcia, one of two fourth-grade teachers killed in the shooting that left 21 dead, including 19 students.

Joe's relatives said he collapsed in his home after bringing flowers to his wife's memorial Thursday morning.

A photographer at KENS 5 captured the moment Garcia visited the memorial for the shooting victims Thursday morning. It's unknown how much time passed between that video being taken and his death.

The Garcias were married for 24 years and had four children.