87°
Latest Weather Blog
Husband of teacher killed in Uvalde shooting dies of heart attack, family says
UVALDE, Tx. - Just two days after his wife was killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the husband of one of the victims died of a heart attack that relatives say was caused by grief.
Joe Garcia was married to Irma Garcia, one of two fourth-grade teachers killed in the shooting that left 21 dead, including 19 students.
Joe's relatives said he collapsed in his home after bringing flowers to his wife's memorial Thursday morning.
A photographer at KENS 5 captured the moment Garcia visited the memorial for the shooting victims Thursday morning. It's unknown how much time passed between that video being taken and his death.
The Garcias were married for 24 years and had four children.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A deep dive into the Baton Rouge Police Department's Underwater Investigation Unit
-
Police investigating string of similar robberies in Garden District area
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urging boaters to stay safe ahead of...
-
Woman still searching for answers in mother's mysterious 2008 death
-
Storage facility's mistake caused disabled man's belongings to be thrown in the...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...