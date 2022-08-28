Hurricane Matthew could affect Gainesville prior to LSU game

On Tuesday Morning, Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais, Haiti. Now attention shifts to Cuba, The Bahamas and the Southeastern United States where hurricane preparation is underway.

As of 1pm Tuesday, Hurricane Matthew remained a powerful category four storm packing winds of 145mph with a minimum central pressure of 949mb. Moving north at 10mph, a shift to the northwest is expected through the week.

For that reason, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for parts of Southern Florida. Effects may be felt as soon as Wednesday Night or Thursday Morning. The official National Hurricane Center forecast cone accounts for the center of the storm; so it is important to note that affects can be felt dozens of miles from the center of the storm. Any slight shift in track, which is common, can have drastic changes on the weather.

Hurricane Matthew could have an impact on Gainesville prior to the LSU and Florida football game on Saturday Afternoon. The latest information suggests tropical storm conditions are possible in Gainesville on Friday with winds in excess of 39mph and pockets of heavy rain. The key issue for with regard to the game, will be if and how extensive any power outages may be. As of 1pm Tuesday, the University of Florida said that there will be no changes to the game. In fact, by game time, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a temperature in the mid 80s.

Greater than football, there are certainly concerns for life and property all along the Eastern Seaboard. Residents are advised to review hurricane preparedness plans put into place at the beginning of the season, and to monitor the latest advisories from the National Hurricane Center. The WBRZ Weather Team provides those advisories, as soon as they are issued on FACEBOOK and TWITTER. In addition, those in the forecast path of the storm should know if they are in an evacuation zone and take recommendations from local authorities

If you know somebody currently or planning a vacation on the East Coast, you might consider contacting them to alter plans. Matthew is not expected to impact Baton Rouge area weather in any way.