74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds without power in Baton Rouge late New Year's Day

4 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, January 01 2019 Jan 1, 2019 January 01, 2019 6:17 PM January 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - About 400 people are without power in neighborhoods south of downtown Baton Rouge New Year's Day.

The outage was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday in several neighborhoods west of I-10, just south of the 10/110 split.

Entergy officials said the loss of electricity was brought on by a downed line, but it's unclear at this time what caused the line to fall.

There is currently no estimate on when power might be restored to the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days