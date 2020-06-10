Hundreds of Krewe of Nyx riders, two dozen lieutenants resign amid racial controversy

NEW ORLEANS — Several float lieutenants and riders of Mardi Gras' all-female super krewe, the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, have resigned their memberships. According to WWL TV, a statement released by the organization says all of the Nyx's non-board member float lieutenants and a majority of the riders have left the organization. These resignations came after Nyx Captain and Founder Julie Lea allegedly denied the request for the Krewe's Lieutenants to state "Black Lives Matter" on the organization's social media pages and promote African American members to the Nyx board of director. “She is refusing all suggestions for improvement and healing,” former lieutenant Gigi Saak said. “When asked if she would put African Americans on the Nyx Board of Directors she responded, ‘We had four of them before, and it didn’t work out.’ She went on the say it won’t happen again.”

According to Saak, many of the Float Lieutenants had witnessed that statement on June 3. These calls for change follows post on the Krewe's social media pages saying "our souls are the same color" and "#AllLivesMatter" from the Captain, in response to the racial protest across the country. "Our first reaction was okay, maybe she doesn't understand, what she posted is insensitive and divisive at best," Float Lieutenant Stephanie Kreamer said. "It's trying to shift the ideals back to white people and say but we're okay too, we matter too and it's not appropriate." Float Lieutenant Stephanie Kreamer says she reached out to Lea hoping to start a conversation promoting positive change. Many of the float's employees and members threatened a mass resignation if Lea did not resign as captain. "If you are unhappy with the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, please resign from your membership,” attorney Ronald Morrison Jr. wrote. “Mrs. Lea wishes you the best in your future endeavors..." It is said that at least two dozens float lieutenants and hundreds of riders quit.