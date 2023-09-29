91°
Hundreds of criminal cases jeopardized after BRPD officers' arrests, DA says

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors say hundreds of charges against accused criminals could be dropped amid revelations that Baton Rouge police officers allegedly abused their power.

District Attorney Hillar Moore tells the WBRZ Investigative Unit that his office has yet to tally up how many cases will be impacted but estimates that it will be in the hundreds. 

It stems from the ongoing investigation into BRPD's defunct Street Crimes unit and a shuttered interrogation site known as the "Brave Cave." Multiple lawsuits have alleged that people were beaten and unlawfully strip-searched there while officers' body cameras were turned off.

The department announced this week that four officers face criminal charges after what appeared to be a coordinated effort to dispose of body camera video depicting some of the misconduct. 

This is a developing story. 

