Human remains found where missing Zachary man's truck was located

ZACHARY- Authorities found human remains and a truck belonging to an elderly Zachary man who went missing in 2019.

Police say Welton “Wick” Pierce left his residence in Zachary around 8:30 on a Sunday morning back in October 2019 and has not been seen since.

Pierce was driving his white 2002 GMC pickup. The truck was found in Adams County, Mississippi. Zachary Police and the Louisiana Search and Rescue Dog Team searched the wooded area surrounding the GMC truck and also found human remains believed to be Pierce.

The Adams County Medical Examiner will work to confirm the identity of the remains.

If anyone has information on Mr. Pierce please contact the ZPD at 225-654-9393.

Pierce would have been celebrating his 82nd birthday in one week.