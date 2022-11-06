Hubig's Pies returning to New Orleans for first time in over a decade

Photo: The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - One of New Orleans' most legendary confections is coming back for the first time in over a decade.

WWL-TV reported that Hubig's Pies will start returning to stores in the New Orleans area on Monday. Owner Andrew Ramsey set up a booth at the Whitney Bank on South Carrollton Avenue, where he started selling the pies himself Sunday morning.

"I am overjoyed to bring Hubig’s Pies back to the market. We are thankful for the patience and loyalty of the people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. We’ve been on the receiving end of so much good will. We encourage our community to continue to support that which they cherish," Ramsey said.

In July 2012, a five-alarm fire torched the bakery, putting Hubig's Pies out of circulation for a decade, according to the news outlet. The bakery originally opened in New Orleans in 1921, and Ramsey bought the company in 2019.

According to Ramsey, the new pies will use the same recipes and formulas as the previous iterations, and they'll be identical to the originals.

Apple and lemon will be the first flavors reintroduced. Chocolate, coconut, peach and pineapple pies will follow, along with some seasonal offerings, including sweet potato, strawberry, banana and blueberry.