How will the holiday season affect air travel? See what changes here

BATON ROUGE - With only three days until Christmas, air travel has increased tremendously.

Baton Rouge airport is expecting record breaking numbers during the holiday season with a 15 percent increase in seats being filled.

With these numbers, Jim Caldwell says it's starting to get back to "pre-pandemic levels."

For travelers like Kathleen Farlow who plan to travel to Houston, a one-hour flight can turn into a two-hour flight with delays. But that didn't stop her from staying in the Christmas spirit.

"Since we're traveling on Friday before Christmas on Monday, we thought 'Hey, stay in a good mood. Work it out. Be in the holiday spirit. It'll all work out'," Farlow said.

Along with traffic delays comes weather. On Saturday, there's not much to worry about, but WBRZ Meteorologist Malcolm Byron says Christmas Eve "has potential to be more of a wash day."

For those planning to travel to the Texas area, you can expect some rainfall as well. Further out west brings forth some snowfall, which could cause some of the greater travel impacts.

With so much to worry about, airlines want to remind travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes early and make sure everything in your carry-on can go through checking.

"You can put items in a clear quart size bag that are 3.2 ounces or less," Caldwell said. Anything more than that will be confiscated.

Although many people are traveling with presents, it's best to leave them unwrapped until reaching their destination, just in case the items have to be checked.

For those traveling, go to TSA.gov or visit the airline's website to be certain travel is as smooth as possible.