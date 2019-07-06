79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

How to watch WBRZ+

2 days 15 hours 33 minutes ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 July 03, 2019 9:50 AM July 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Watch WBRZ's Fireworks On the Mississippi live from wherever you are Thursday evening.

The annual 4th of July fireworks show will be televised on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com. 

Click HERE to watch WBRZ+ live online.  Click HERE for more channel information and how to access WBRZ+ with an antenna or other streaming services. 

WBRZ and the Manship family of Baton Rouge, the station's owners, have sponsored the fireworks show on the river for 50 years.

Fireworks rocket into the sky around nine Thursday evening.

Click HERE for the forecast. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days