How to watch WBRZ+

BATON ROUGE - Watch WBRZ's Fireworks On the Mississippi live from wherever you are Thursday evening.

The annual 4th of July fireworks show will be televised on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com.

Click HERE to watch WBRZ+ live online. Click HERE for more channel information and how to access WBRZ+ with an antenna or other streaming services.

WBRZ and the Manship family of Baton Rouge, the station's owners, have sponsored the fireworks show on the river for 50 years.

Fireworks rocket into the sky around nine Thursday evening.

Click HERE for the forecast.