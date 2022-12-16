52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims

1 hour 42 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, December 16 2022 Dec 16, 2022 December 16, 2022 5:08 PM December 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana.

State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues.

Organizations that are involved include the following:

- American Red Cross - Accepting donations at (800) RED CROSS. Donors can text REDCROSS to 90999, as well, to give $10 to the organization's Disaster Relief Fund.

- United Way of Southeast Louisiana - Dedicating 100 percent of all monetary contributions to short-term tornado relief. Donors can click on unitedwaysela.org/TornadoRelief to help

Trending News

- United Cajun Navy - The rescue and relief group is delivering supplies to affected communities. It is seeking donations of gift cards to distribute to children for Christmas, as well as cash contributions and certain goods. Additional information is available at unitedcajunnavy.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days