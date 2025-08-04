How one New Roads DoorDash delivery turned into a new electric bike and a new friendship

NEW ROADS - While working on Friday afternoon, Vera Bella Salon Owner Jenny Arceneaux, along with stylist Katie Rivet, decided to order some food through DoorDash.

As more time passed without their delivery driver showing up, frustrations grew. When he finally arrived, they couldn't believe what they saw.

"We waited a long time for our DoorDash. My client ended up leaving, and she saw someone walking down the street with like bags in his hand, and she was like, 'I think that might be your DoorDash guy,'" Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux and Rivet were shocked to find out that their dasher, 24-year-old Ronald Ayles, had been walking to deliver orders. This was so that he could earn money to pay for his gym membership at D&D White's 24/7 Fitness in New Roads.

After he left, Arceneaux gave him a little extra tip.

"I saw him on my way home and I kept thinking about him," Arceneaux said.

The two of them decided to make a Facebook post in hopes of identifying him. The post blew up online with more people being called to help out. The duo raised $3,000.

They found out from the gym that Ayles had also been walking to and from the gym when he'd go there to work out.

"With this heat, walking those miles. It is miles. It's not a mile, it's like two to three miles he walks to bring us food," Arceneaux said.

With $3,000, they decided a regular bike wasn't good enough, so they upgraded and got him an electric bike. The two women headed to eBike Baton Rouge, picked a brand-new ride with some additional accessories to make his dashing trips easier.

"The basket is an elongated milk crate, so he can fit, like you know, large orders on the back of it. It straps onto the bike. We also got a water bottle holder, a phone holder, a mirror, and a helmet. A lock so he can lock it," Rivet said.

They also got him a card with the signatures of everyone who donated some money to help out.

After the shopping spree, there was still several hundred dollars left over. Instead of accepting it, Ayles decided to pay it forward to someone else who needed it.

"I would like to thank everyone for having me in their prayers and in their thoughts. It has truly been a blessing. I didn't want to be a charity, but I just was doing what I felt was the need to get it done," Ayles said.

Arceneaux and Rivet said they plan on ordering much more from DoorDash now and hope for plenty more deliveries from Ayles on his new ride.