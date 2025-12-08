BRPD: Alleged robber forced man at gunpoint to withdraw money from banks, buy cigarettes

BATON ROUGE — Two men were hanging out at an apartment when one of them allegedly decided to rob the other at gunpoint, having him drive to multiple banks and withdraw money, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to Baton Rouge Police documents, 18-year-old Daniel McCoy and a man were hanging out when McCoy pulled out a gun and told the man to give him money. McCoy allegedly forced the man at gunpoint to get in his car and drive them around to several banks to withdraw cash.

McCoy then made the man drive to a store to buy him cigarettes before getting in the driver's seat of the man's car, the documents say. McCoy allegedly told the man to wait in the car while he went and got some of his friends. When McCoy left, the man ran away and hid behind a house until he could get in touch with police.

Documents say a Baton Rouge Police officer saw McCoy driving the man's car and stopped him. McCoy stepped out of the car with the "obvious outline" of a gun in his pants. McCoy allegedly tried to run away and reach for the gun, so the officer tased him and arrested him.

According to an arrest affidavit, McCoy told police he "saw red" and decided to rob the man because he flashed McCoy while they were hanging out.

McCoy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, negligent carrying of a handgun and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.