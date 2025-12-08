49°
Port Allen home severely damaged in fire caused by space heater
PORT ALLEN — A home in Port Allen caught fire due to an electric space heater, the West Baton Rouge Fire Department said Monday.
The fire department said a family lived in the home, but no one was injured.
Photos show severe damage to much of the house.
WBRZ has reached out for more details.
