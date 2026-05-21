How much is LSU paying Coach O to come back to Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE — After receiving his final buyout payment from LSU less than a year ago, Coach Ed Orgeron is back on the Tigers' payroll.

The former Tiger head coach was fired in 2021, two years removed from a 15-0 national-championship-winning season. On Wednesday night, new head coach Lane Kiffin brought Orgeron back to Baton Rouge as a special assistant to defense and recruiting.

Orgeron signed a deal Wednesday that ends January 31, 2027, with a base salary of $100,000 paid monthly, according to a term sheet obtained by WBRZ. He will also receive a courtesy vehicle or vehicle allowance.

READ THE FULL TERM SHEET HERE.

The term sheet must be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors before it becomes official.

LSU and Orgeron agreed to a $17 million buyout when he was fired nearly five years ago, with the school making the last payment just last year. LSU is also currently paying Brian Kelly's $54 million buyout after firing him in October.

Orgeron is the third coach previously fired by LSU to be brought back to campus in recent months, joining head basketball coach Will Wade (fired in 2022) and assistant basketball coach Johnny Jones (fired in 2017).