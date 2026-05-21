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St. Gabriel Police: Speed limits along La. 30 put in place during road work will stay
ST. GABRIEL — The St. Gabriel Police Department said Thursday that speed limits put in place during road work along La. 30 will remain in place due to an uptick in crashes in the area.
The posted speed limits are 45 mph and will become permanent. The speed limits will be marked beginning near the La. 74/La. 30 area and continue toward Baton Rouge city limits.
"We understand that some residents may be frustrated with the changes, but our department remains committed to promoting safe roadways and reducing serious crashes and injuries within the City of St. Gabriel," police said.
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