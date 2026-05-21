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Elayn Hunt employee arrested, fired after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with an inmate
ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee has been arrested and fired after having inappropriate relations with an inmate, officials told WBRZ on Thursday.
De'Ja Lee was arrested on Thursday on one count of malfeasance in office. She is being booked into the Iberville Parish jail.
She is no longer working at the Department of Corrections, the DOC said.
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