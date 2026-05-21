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Elayn Hunt employee arrested, fired after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with an inmate

1 hour 51 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 11:37 AM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee has been arrested and fired after having inappropriate relations with an inmate, officials told WBRZ on Thursday.

De'Ja Lee was arrested on Thursday on one count of malfeasance in office. She is being booked into the Iberville Parish jail.

She is no longer working at the Department of Corrections, the DOC said.

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