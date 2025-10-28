Latest Weather Blog
Attorney breaks down Brian Kelly's $54 million buyout
BATON ROUGE - LSU is one of several high-profile coaching posts open this year after coach Brian Kelly was fired following Saturday's loss to Texas A&M.
Kelly's ten-year contract was cut short, and he could be taking $54 million with him, in one of the highest buyouts in college football history.
"Any way you slice the coconut, you're talking about a ton of cash," Attorney Jill Craft.
Sitting down with Jill Craft, she explained how contracts like this one work.
"In Jill's world, contracts aren't always as iron-clad as people want them to be," Craft said. "It's not true to say that every taxpayer in the state is a fan of LSU football, but every taxpayer in the state is paying for LSU football."
As a public university, LSU receives money from the state. However, LSU Board President Scott Ballard told WBRZ that the money that would be used for the buyout would come from funds generated by the athletic department or from private donors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
Crews break ground on Groom Road Corridor Improvement Project in Baker
-
DOTD doing nightly maintenance on I-10 East near Siegen Lane
-
Monkeys from Tulane University escape following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi
-
LPSO: Deputies arrest 5 men for dealing fentanyl, meth, more drugs out...
Sports Video
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job