Houston officials: Shooting suspect was lawyer

Monday, September 26 2016
HOUSTON - The Houston police chief says that the suspect who wounded nine people in southwest Houston was a lawyer and there were issues with his law firm.

Chief Martha Montalvo did not identify the shooter at Monday's news conference.

The shootings began at about 6:30 a.m. When the officers found the suspect, the suspect began firing at them and police shot the suspect. The suspect, who lives in the neighborhood, died at the scene.

Numerous weapons were found at the scene, and a bomb-squad robot is looking at a car that's believed to be the shooter's.

Montalvo says nine people were wounded, three were treated and released from a hospital. One is in critical condition and another is in serious condition.

