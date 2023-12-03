72°
Houston announces hire of Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz

Sunday, December 03 2023
By: Adam Burruss
NEW ORLEANS - After bringing the Green Wave to back-to-back conference title appearances, Tulane's head football coach Willie Fritz is leaving for the University of Houston, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Fritz, who had been the Tulane head coach since 2016, went 54-47 in his time there, including a 12-2 season in 2022-23 in which the Green Wave won the American Athletic Conference and defeated USC and Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams in the Cotton Bowl. 

Tulane lost to SMU 26-14 in their bid to win back-to-back conference titles after their second consecutive 11-win regular season, and now face the loss of the head coach who rebuilt and led their program for seven years.

