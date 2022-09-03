House near corner of Park and Government burned in overnight fire

BATON ROUGE - A Garden District home caught fire early Saturday morning and firefighters have not determined how it started.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a house near the corner of Park Boulevard and Government Street sparked fire shortly before 3 a.m. while two people were home.

Fire officials said the occupants got out of the house after being alerted by smoke alarms.

Firefighters found flames in the back of the house in two back rooms and a screened-in porch. The fire was contained, but the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.