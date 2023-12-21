House fire off North Foster Drive leaves 5 people displaced early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - An early-morning house fire left five people displaced Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of the fire, which started shortly before 5 a.m. on Jackson Avenue off North Foster, is undetermined, but the house was determined to be a total loss.

The five residents of the home were displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist them. No one was injured.