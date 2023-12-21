50°
House fire off North Foster Drive leaves 5 people displaced early Thursday

Thursday, December 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An early-morning house fire left five people displaced Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of the fire, which started shortly before 5 a.m. on Jackson Avenue off North Foster, is undetermined, but the house was determined to be a total loss. 

The five residents of the home were displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist them. No one was injured. 

