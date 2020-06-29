House approves $250 hazard pay for Louisiana's front-line workers

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House has passed a proposal to award a one-time $250 payment to those who had to report to work during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the proposal, those who worked at grocery stores, drove buses, manned health care facilities, and performed other essential activities for at least 200 hours from March 22 through May 14 would be eligible. The payment would be available to workers with an adjusted gross income on their 2019 tax return of $50,000 or less

The bill, which already earned approval from the state Senate, now goes to Governor John Bel Edward's desk for final approval.

Under the bill, thousands of workers would be eligible for the $50 million in payments made possible through federal virus aid funds. The money would be awarded to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis to as many as 200,000 people who apply and meet the criteria.

Funding for the program will be compromised of $25 million from the Coronavirus Local Recovery Allocation Fund and $25 million from the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Fund.

Once the secretary of the Department of Revenue has verified that an applicant is eligible for the one-time hazard pay rebate, the list of eligible applicants will be submitted to the treasurer for payment. The treasurer will then make payments within ten days of receiving the list of approved applicants, however, the total amount of rebates issued cannot exceed fifty million dollars.

The treasurer may pay additional rebates if funds are made available and the additional rebates are approved by the Joint Legislative Committee on the budget, according to the bill.

More details about the application process are expected to be announced at a later date.