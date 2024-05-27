Houma man finds 12-foot python in backyard

HOUMA - A Houma resident got a surprise over the weekend after a python slithered up from the bayou behind his home and into his backyard.

WWL spoke with Bradley Lirette, who found the snake coiled up in one of his flower pots. He said that the serpent ate two of his pet geese.

"When I went to call the police department, I went back to count my geese, there were two three-month-old geese that were missing. I’m assuming that it ate the geese," Lirette told the news station.

Houma Police officers showed up to the home and wrangled the snake. The officer and Lirette worked together to stuff the snake into a pillowcase before turning it over to LDWF.

Chief Travis Theriot said the snake was likely a pet which got too big and the owner released.

"When someone takes these animals, these reptiles as a pet, the answer isn’t to release them into the wild when you get tired of it. You would have the situation like what’s going on in Florida now, where they just take over," Theriot said.