Latest Weather Blog
Horse stolen from Ascension Parish euthanized due to injuries
BATON ROUGE – A horse that was among several stolen from an Ascension Parish property last week was abused and tortured so badly it had to be euthanized, according to the owner of the property from which the horses were taken.
Three horses were stolen from a home near La 73 and Henry Road in Prairieville on Friday.
A 14-year-old was booked with theft of livestock, damage to property, felony theft and five counts of burglary after the horses were found Monday at an abandoned property in north Baton Rouge.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said two horses taken from the Brusly area during the weekend were found at that same home Monday.
Both horses taken from West Baton Rouge were returned to their owner unharmed.
Deputies have said they plan to make more arrests in the thefts. They're also investigating whether it has any connection to a similar crime that happened in the same area about a week earlier.
