Horse collapsed, died in front of Southern University Law Center

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and animal control are investigating a suspicious incident after a horse collapsed and died in front of Southern University's Law Center.

A spokesperson for the university said the horse is a personal animal that someone brought to campus.

An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die.

Animal Control said the horse did not have microchip, brand or tattoo.

No information about the horse's condition or what happened has been released.

This is a developing story.