Hopeful Guinness record setter's 55-day kayak journey down Mississippi River ends in Louisiana

Traci Lynn Martin

Traci Lynn Martin, a nurse from Missouri, was a woman on a mission when she boarded her kayak on May 17 and began a 55-day long trip down the Mississippi River.

According to The Advocate, Martin had her sights set on becoming a Guinness world record holder.

Hoping to travel the length of the Mississippi River by kayak/canoe faster than any woman ever has, Martin intended to beat the unofficial recorded fastest time of 61 days.

On Sunday (July 11), she accomplished this as her courageous journey of 55 days, eight hours, and 17 minutes came to an end in south Louisiana.

Fans of Martin's adventure have been able to follow her travels on her Facebook page, Just Around The Pointe.

At least 5,000 supporters have followed Martin's travels by way of the page. They've watched video updates that feature Martin recounting her encounters with beaver dams, insects, wild winds, and fearsome waves.

According to The Advocate, Martin's rudder broke in Arkansas while she was "battling strong winds, big waves and a barge came by and it was just a lot of confused water" and her kayak actually flipped.

This was just one of many unforgettable experiences the intrepid nurse was able to successfully navigate. And, in this case, the Advocate reports that she was able to get to shore with her gear and temporarily fix her kayak.

Martin, who suffers from two autoimmune disorders, now hopes to collect all supporting documentation associated with her successful journey and send it to Guinness.

To set the record, the Guinness website says, the person must paddle from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to Mile Zero in the Gulf of Mexico.