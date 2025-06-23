77°
Hooper Road reopens in Central after tree falls, strikes live lines

5 hours 56 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 5:15 PM June 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Traffic on Hooper Road was limited to one lane Monday afternoon after a tree fell and struck multiple live lines.

The tree went down between Live Oak Grove Drive and Joor Road, Central Fire officials said around 4:15 p.m.

Within an hour, the tree was removed and the road was reopened.

Entergy and Central authorities responded to the scene.

