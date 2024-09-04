81°
Hooper Road closed after overturned vehicle; three people transported
CENTRAL - Hooper Road between Amber Lakes and Bree Road closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to officials.
The City of Central put out a notice to avoid the area. Emergency officials say three people were transported in stable condition.
No other information is available at this time.
