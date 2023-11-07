Homeowners will pay less property taxes

BATON ROUGE- Homeowners with flood damage will pay less property taxes this year. Per state law parishes will reduce a home's value based on its damage.



East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes expect to mail bills a few months late, maybe early next year. The tax assessors need time to adjust property values for thousands of structures.



"We're trying to do as much as we can in a small amount time just to finish the project but it is very time consuming," said Kerry Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Assessors Office on Monday.



EBR encourages property owners to contact the assessor if they qualify.