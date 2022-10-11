Latest Weather Blog
Homeowner shot armed intruder during late-night burglary in Livingston Parish
WALKER - A burglar was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
The burglar, identified as 23-year-old Paige Clark, was shot twice in the leg and hip. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The department said Clark will be booked into jail once she's released from the hospital. She faces charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal use of weapons and burglary from a vehicle.
