Homeowner hospitalized, another man dead after shooting in Maurepas

MAUREPAS - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Livingston Parish that left one man dead and sent the property owner to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said deputies found the men after a burglary was reported Monday along Old River Road.

Deputies arrived there to find one man dead and another with a gunshot to the torso. The dead man was identified as Brian Luke, 47, and the second man was identified as the homeowner, 75-year-old James Troy Millet.

The department said the men knew each other prior to the shooting and that there was apparently a confrontation between the two leading up to the gunfire.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.